Spin Master earns US$140.1 million in third quarter, revenue rises

October 30, 2024 at 21 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Spin Master earns US$140.1 million in third quarter, revenue rises

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. says it earned US$140.1 million in its third quarter, down 15 per cent from a year earlier.

The toy company known for Paw Patrol and other popular brands says revenue totalled US$885.7 million, up from US$710.2 million during the same quarter last year.

Diluted earnings per share were US$1.32, down from $1.45 during the third quarter of 2023.

President and CEO Max Rangel says though the softer economic environment is still a challenge for Spin Master, the toy segment helped drive growth in the third quarter.

Toy revenue was up almost 35 per cent, while the company saw declines in revenue from entertainment and digital games.

Revenue growth year over year was helped by revenue from Melissa & Doug, a toy brand that Spin Master acquired early in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario sets table to balance the books ahead of possible early election
Ontario News

Ontario sets table to balance the books ahead of possible early election

TORONTO — Ontario sharply lowered its projected deficit for next year in a move the opposition suggests…