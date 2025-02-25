Spin Master earns US$21.1 million in fourth quarter as revenues rise

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. says it earned US$21.1 million in the fourth quarter.

That’s up from a loss of US$30.1 million a year earlier.

Revenues for the toy and entertainment company totalled US$649.1 million, up from US$502.6 million during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Diluted earnings per share were 20 cents US, up from a loss of 29 cents US.

Earnings for the full 2024 financial year came to US$81.9 million, down from US$151.4 million in 2023.

Spin Master says it expects revenues to increase four to six per cent in 2025.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)