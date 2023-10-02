Spin Master signs global toy licence deal for Dora, the new Dora the Explorer series

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. says it has signed a deal for the global toy licence for Dora, the new reboot of the Dora the Explorer franchise coming next year.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The new animated Dora series is set to begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the spring of 2024 in the United States.

Internationally, Dora will stream on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon channels in all markets where available.

Spin Master says its Dora toy collection is expected to launch in the fall 2024.

It is expected to include figures, dolls, playsets, vehicles, plush, role-play, games and puzzles, inspired by Dora, her companion Boots and other characters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)