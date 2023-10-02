Spin Master signs global toy licence deal for Dora, the new Dora the Explorer series

October 2, 2023 at 12 h 51 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Spin Master signs global toy licence deal for Dora, the new Dora the Explorer series

TORONTO — Spin Master Corp. says it has signed a deal for the global toy licence for Dora, the new reboot of the Dora the Explorer franchise coming next year.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The new animated Dora series is set to begin streaming exclusively on Paramount+ in the spring of 2024 in the United States.

Internationally, Dora will stream on Paramount+ and air on Nickelodeon channels in all markets where available.

Spin Master says its Dora toy collection is expected to launch in the fall 2024.

It is expected to include figures, dolls, playsets, vehicles, plush, role-play, games and puzzles, inspired by Dora, her companion Boots and other characters.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TOY)

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
Ontario News

Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook

TORONTO — From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed…

Playoff-bound Blue Jays persevered after a wobbly September, next up is the Twins
Ontario News

Playoff-bound Blue Jays persevered after a wobbly September, next up is the Twins

TORONTO — Things looked bleak for the Toronto Blue Jays a few weeks ago when they were swept in emphatic…