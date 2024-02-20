Spooner, Campbell, Coyne Schofield named PWHL’s three stars of the week

TORONTO — Right-wing Natalie Spooner and goaltender Kristen Campbell of Toronto and Minnesota left-wing Kendall Coyne Schofield have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Spooner, who was also named first star last week, had a hat trick in Toronto’s 5-3 win at Boston on Wednesday to give her a league-leading 10 goals on the season.

Campbell was in goal for both of Toronto’s wins last week, extending her personal winning streak to five games and her team’s winning streak to four.

She capped the week with 30 saves in a 3-0 win over Montreal on Friday in front of a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena.

Minnesota captain Coyne Schofield had a goal and an assist last week as Minnesota went 2-0-0-1 and remained in top spot in the league standings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2024.

