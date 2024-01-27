Spooner scores twice as Toronto downs New York 2-0 for first PWHL home victory

TORONTO — Jocelyne Larocque and Renata Fast seldom came off the ice in Toronto’s first Professional Women’s Hockey League home win Friday night.

If the Canadian national team defence pairing wasn’t on the ice together in Toronto’s 2-0 win against New York, head coach Troy Ryan made sure at least one was during the contest.

“They’re amazingly physically fit and they’re so honest,” said Ryan, who celebrated his 52nd birthday in style before 2,506 spectators at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. “We ask them if they can go.”

And Fast and Larocque usually answer yes.

Natalie Spooner scored twice while Kristen Campbell stopped 18 saves to earn her first PWHL shutout as Toronto outshot New York (2-4-1) 30-18.

Preventing goals has not been a problem early in Toronto’s season because of 35-year-old Larocque and Fast, 29. They remember the first time they met at a national team camp in Calgary a decade ago.

“I remember noticing her skating right away,” said Larocque, the oldest Toronto player. “I found out she was still in college and thinking, the future will be bright for the Canadian team for a long time.”

The two were paired for an exhibition game a few days later.

“She wrote me a note, saying how excited she was that we were playing together,” Fast said. “She said in the note to keep things simple.”

A stingy tandem was born. After golden success at the Winter Olympics and IIHF women’s world championship, their story continues in Toronto.

Fast was the first to sign with the PWHL team, and then Toronto drafted Larocque, knowing the two should be kept together.

“I went to the draft to offer support to our draft picks,” Fast said. “But I also knew it was part of the plan for us to draft Jocelyne.”

Despite the age difference, the two became close friends. It also didn’t matter that Larocque was raised in St. Anne, Que., and Fast hailed from Hamilton.

“She’s such a leader and so easy to get along with,” Fast said. “We’re like-minded people and hang out quite a lot away from the rink.

Besides Fast’s speed and offensive skill, Larocque meshes in sound positional play and an uncanny ability to read plays.

“We have great chemistry,” Larocque said. “I feel I can play my own game with her because I know she’ll always be there to support me.”

Larocque provided some offence Friday in helping Spooner score her final goal on the power play in the third period.

Larocque drove a shot off the end boards that caromed to Spooner at the side of the net. She was quick to score her fifth goal in eight games.

There was little offence in the opening 20 minutes, even though New York enjoyed two power plays and Toronto had one of its own.

Spooner provided Toronto with a 1-0 advantage. She took a pass at centre from Hannah Miller, broke in off the wing and deposited a nifty deke between Schroeder’s pads.

This was the third meeting between Toronto and New York. New York claimed the season opener on the road 4-0 on Jan. 1. Toronto won in New York 3-2 four nights later.

ALL-STAR AFFAIR

Seven players from the Toronto-New York game will participate in the PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase as part of the NHL All-Star weekend at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday. Ella Shelton (New York) and Blayre Turnbull (Toronto) will be teammates on Team King. League-leading scorer Alex Carpenter (New York), Abby Roque (New York), Renata Fast (Toronto), Jocelyne Larocque (Toronto), and Sarah Nurse (Toronto) will suit up for Team Kloss.

UP NEXT

Toronto: Hosts Minnesota on Feb. 3.

New York: Entertains Minnesota on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 26, 2023.