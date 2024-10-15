Sportsnet to carry Tomorrow’s Golf League matches in Canada

October 15, 2024 at 13 h 27 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Tomorrow’s Golf League has announced that all of its matches will be carried live in Canada on Sportsnet or Sportsnet+.

The new tech-infused golf league features six teams of PGA Tour stars playing in a season-long competition.

It launches in prime time on Jan. 7 with a season that goes to March.

TGL was founded by TMRW Sports, a company co-owned by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

All matches will be held in the custom-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Previously TGL announced ESPN as the league’s U.S. media partner.

International media partnerships include Fox Sports in Australia, U-NEXT in Japan, and JTBC/Phoenix Sports International in South Korea.

Additional international media partners will be added in the coming months.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 15, 2024.

