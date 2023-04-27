Springer leaves game after being hit on right hand by pitch

The Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays star George Springer left Wednesday’s 8-0 win against the White Sox in the fourth inning, one inning after he was hit on the right hand by a pitch from Chicago right-hander Michael Kopech.

Toronto said Springer’s hand was bruised and X-rays did not reveal a fracture.

Manager John Schneider said the Blue Jays will take advantage of Thursday’s off day to give Springer some rest. Springer will be reevaluated before Friday’s home game against Seattle.

“Off day comes at a good time for him,” Schneider said.

Springer stayed in the game to run the bases after being hit, coming around to score on Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s double. Springer played right field in the top of the fourth but Cavan Biggio pinch hit for the four-time All Star in the bottom half. Biggio struck out, stranding two runners.

Springer is hitting .216 with three homers and nine RBIs. He is 16 for 91 in April after going 5 for 6 in Toronto’s season-opening win on March 30.

