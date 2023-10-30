St. Lawrence Seaway traffic to start moving again after tentative deal ends strike

October 30, 2023 — Changed at 8 h 42 min on October 30, 2023
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp. says ships are expected to start moving this morning after it reached a tentative deal with Unifor to end a strike by workers that brought the system to a halt.

The company says workers will be back on the job as of 7 a.m.

The tentative agreement, which must still be ratified, ends a strike that began on Oct. 22.

The job action by 360 workers represented by Unifor brought a stop to ships though the key trade corridor.

Details of the settlement were not immediately available, but the union had been fighting for higher wages to keep up with the rising cost of living.

The premiers of Ontario and Quebec had called on Ottawa to intervene if federally mediated talks failed to bring about a quick end to the walkout.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 30, 2023.

