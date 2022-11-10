St. Thomas police officer charged with assault following man’s arrest: SIU

SAINT THOMAS, Ont. — An officer with the police service in St. Thomas, Ont., is facing a criminal charge after a September incident in which a 29-year-old man was injured.

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Sept. 1 when the officer was pursuing a man on a bicycle who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The provincial police watchdog says an interaction between the officer and the man followed, and the man was arrested and diagnosed with an undisclosed serious injury.

The SIU says Director Joseph Martino has reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident.

The officer is now charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Dec. 13.

The SIU says it will not provide further comment on the investigation now that the incident is before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

