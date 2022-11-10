St. Thomas police officer charged with assault following man’s arrest: SIU

November 10, 2022 at 18 h 48 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
St. Thomas police officer charged with assault following man’s arrest: SIU

SAINT THOMAS, Ont. — An officer with the police service in St. Thomas, Ont., is facing a criminal charge after a September incident in which a 29-year-old man was injured. 

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit says the incident happened on Sept. 1 when the officer was pursuing a man on a bicycle who was wanted on outstanding warrants.

The provincial police watchdog says an interaction between the officer and the man followed, and the man was arrested and diagnosed with an undisclosed serious injury.

The SIU says Director Joseph Martino has reasonable grounds to believe the officer committed a criminal offence in connection with the incident.

The officer is now charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm and is required to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in St. Thomas on Dec. 13.

The SIU says it will not provide further comment on the investigation now that the incident is before the courts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2022.

———

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Hamilton police make third arrest in 2018 fatal shooting

HAMILTON — Police say they made a third arrest in relation to the 2018 fatal shooting of a Hamilton man.  Hamilton police announced…

Toronto could face ‘extreme’ service cuts, tax hikes without financial aide: Tory
Ontario News

Toronto could face ‘extreme’ service cuts, tax hikes without financial aide: Tory

Toronto Mayor John Tory appealed to the provincial and federal governments for immediate financial help…