Stage adaptation of ‘The Diviners’ novel to get world premiere at Stratford Festival

September 12, 2023 at 14 h 30 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The stage adaptation of the CanLit classic “The Diviners” will get its world premiere at the Stratford Festival in its 2024 season.

Vern Thiessen and Yvette Nolan wrote the play based on Margaret Laurence’s 1974 novel, and it will be directed by Krista Jackson with Geneviève Pelletier.

The season at Stratford will also feature some Shakespeare classics, including a production of “Twelfth Night” directed by veteran actress Seana McKenna, who has previously played both Viola and Olivia.

The festival will also mount productions of “Romeo and Juliet” and “Cymbeline.”

It will present two musicals: “Something Rotten!” and “La Cage aux Folles.”

The festival’s artistic director, Antoni Cimolino, says the collection of 12 productions will reflect on the idea of “a world elsewhere” and a journey into the unknown.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2023.

