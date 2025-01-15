Stankoven, Duchene lead Stars over Leafs, hand Toronto third straight regulation loss

TORONTO — Logan Stankoven had two goals and an assist as the Dallas Stars downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Tuesday.

Matt Duchene, with a goal and two assists, and Mavrik Bourque also scored for Dallas (28-14-1), which saw a seven-game winning streak snapped in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Auston Matthews replied for Toronto (27-16-2). Joseph Woll stopped 19 shots.

The Leafs suffered a third consecutive regulation loss for the first time this season after falling 6-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Thursday before Saturday’s 3-0 home setback to the travel-weary Vancouver Canucks.

Matthews extended his point streak against the Stars to 12 games dating back to Feb. 7, 2017 — the longest of his career versus a single opponent — to open the scoring, but Stankoven tied things just over four minutes later.

Bourque put Dallas ahead on a power play in the second period before the NHL’s No. 28th-ranked man advantage connected again early in the third when Duchene scored from in tight.

Stankoven then made it 4-1 and Oettinger held the fort from there as the Stars improved to 9-1-1 over their last 11 games.

TAKEAWAYS

Leafs: The league’s 18th-ranked power play dropped to 2-for-14 over Toronto’s last six contests.

Stars: Stankoven’s goals were his fifth and sixth of 2024-25 — and first since Nov. 14 to snap a 25-game drought.

KEY MOMENT

Bourque put the visitors in front for the first time on a power play when Stankoven’s redirect caromed in off the forward for the rookie’s fourth.

KEY STAT

The Leafs saw their seven-game winning streak against the Stars — the club’s longest active run against an opponent — snapped with Tuesday’s loss.

UP NEXT

Stars: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Conclude a three-game homestand Thursday against former head coach Sheldon Keefe and the New Jersey Devils.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2025.

