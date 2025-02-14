Statistics Canada reports December manufacturing sales up 0.3 per cent

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose for a third straight month as they increased 0.3 per cent to $71.4 billion in December.

The agency says the increase came as 12 of 21 subsectors climbed higher with sales of petroleum and coal up 3.4 per cent and food product sales up 1.9 per cent.

However, in constant dollars, overall manufacturing sales fell 0.8 per cent in December.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.2 per cent to $83.6 billion in December.

Wholesale sales were down in three of the seven subsectors, including a 2.1 per cent drop in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector and a 2.8 per cent decline in the building material and supplies subsector.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.8 per cent in December.

