Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 0.8% in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.8 per cent to $71.5 billion in November, helped by higher sales in the aerospace product and parts industry group and the petroleum and coal product subsector.

The agency says production of aerospace products and parts rose 9.3 per cent to $2.8 billion in November, as production increased in all major aerospace manufacturing plants. Sales of petroleum and coal products increased 2.6 per cent to $8.0 billion.

Manufacturing sales in constant dollars were unchanged in November.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.2 per cent to $83.7 billion in November.

The decrease came as the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector dropped 5.5 per cent to $14.0 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.5 per cent in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.