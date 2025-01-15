Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 0.8% in November

January 15, 2025 at 14 h 05 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 0.8% in November

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 0.8 per cent to $71.5 billion in November, helped by higher sales in the aerospace product and parts industry group and the petroleum and coal product subsector.

The agency says production of aerospace products and parts rose 9.3 per cent to $2.8 billion in November, as production increased in all major aerospace manufacturing plants. Sales of petroleum and coal products increased 2.6 per cent to $8.0 billion.

Manufacturing sales in constant dollars were unchanged in November.

In a separate report, Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.2 per cent to $83.7 billion in November.

The decrease came as the motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector dropped 5.5 per cent to $14.0 billion.

In volume terms, wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, fell 0.5 per cent in November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 15, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $323M in November
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit $323M in November

OTTAWA — Canada's merchandise trade deficit with the world narrowed to $323 million in November as…

Ontario News

National employment numbers for November from Statistics Canada, at a glance

OTTAWA — A quick look at Canada's November employment figures (numbers from the previous month in brackets): Unemployment…

Statistics Canada reports real GDP grew 0.3 per cent in October
Ontario News

Statistics Canada reports real GDP grew 0.3 per cent in October

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the economy grew 0.3 per cent in October, helped by strength in the mining, quarrying, and oil and…