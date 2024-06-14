Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales up 2.4% in April

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed and grain, rose 2.4 per cent to $83.3 billion in April.

The overall increase came as sales increased in five of the seven subsectors.

The motor vehicle and motor vehicle parts and accessories subsector increased 10.2 per cent to $14.6 billion in April, its highest level since November 2023, as the motor vehicles industry group gained 12.4 per cent.

Meanwhile, the miscellaneous subsector increased 5.1 per cent to $10.6 billion in April as sales increased in five of the seven industry groups included in the category with agriculture supplies up 6.9 per cent.

In volume terms, wholesale sales increased 2.0 per cent in April.

Statistics Canada started including oilseed and grain as well as the petroleum and petroleum products subsector as part of wholesale trade last year, but is excluding the data from monthly analysis until there is enough historical data.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.