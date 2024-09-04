Statistics Canada says country posted $684M merchandise trade surplus in July

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $684 million in July.

The result compared with a revised deficit of $179 million in June. The initial reading for June had shown a surplus of $638 million.

In July, Statistics Canada says imports fell 1.7 per cent to $65.0 billion.

Imports of motor vehicles and parts fell 10.8 per cent as imports of passenger cars and light trucks fell 18.7 per cent after hitting a record high in June.

Exports edged down 0.4 per cent in July to $65.7 billion as exports of motor vehicles and parts declined 5.4 per cent.

In volume terms, imports fell two per cent in July, while exports decreased 1.5 per cent.

