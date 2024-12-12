Statistics Canada says household debt-to-disposable income ratio falls in Q3

December 12, 2024 at 14 h 23 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-disposable income ratio falls in Q3

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the amount Canadian households owe relative to their income fell in the third quarter as a rise in disposable income outpaced the growth in debt.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter that the measure declined.

The agency says the ratio of household credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income in the third quarter fell to 173.1 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis, down from 175.3 per cent in the second quarter.

In other words, Statistics Canada says there was $1.73 in credit market debt for every dollar of household disposable income.

The move came as the household debt service ratio — measured as total obligated payments of principal and interest on credit market debt as a proportion of household disposable income — fell to 14.72 per cent in the third quarter compared with 14.98 per cent in the second quarter.

Debt payments rose 0.2 per cent as disposable income gained two per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Snow squalls and blizzards to descend on parts of Ontario, Environment Canada warns
Ontario News

Snow squalls and blizzards to descend on parts of Ontario, Environment Canada warns

Environment Canada is warning that snow squalls and blizzards in places north and west of the Greater…