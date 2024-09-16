Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.4% in July at $71B

September 16, 2024 at 13 h 42 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales up 1.4% in July at $71B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.4 per cent to $71 billion in July, helped by higher sales in the petroleum and coal and chemical product subsectors.

The increase followed a 1.7 per cent decrease in June.

The agency says sales in the petroleum and coal product subsector gained 6.7 per cent to total $8.6 billion in July as most refineries sold more, helped by higher prices and demand.

Chemical product sales rose 5.3 per cent to $5.6 billion in July, boosted by increased sales of pharmaceutical and medicine products.

Sales of wood products fell 4.8 per cent for the month to $2.9 billion, the lowest level since May 2023.

In constant dollar terms, overall manufacturing sales rose 0.9 per cent in July.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 2.1% in June at $69.6B
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 2.1% in June at $69.6B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $69.6 billion in June, as…

Wholesale trade falls in May as manufacturing sales tick up: Statistics Canada
Ontario News

Wholesale trade falls in May as manufacturing sales tick up: Statistics Canada

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other…

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.1% at $70.8B in April
Ontario News

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales up 1.1% at $70.8B in April

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 1.1 per cent to $70.8 billion in April, helped…