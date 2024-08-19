Statistics Canada says median family after-tax income in 2022 down after inflation

August 19, 2024 at 15 h 03 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Statistics Canada says median family after-tax income in 2022 down after inflation

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the median family after-tax income in 2022 fell compared with 2021, after adjusted for inflation, with young people being the hardest hit.

The agency says the median family after-tax income of Canadians was $60,800 in 2022, up 2.5 per cent from 2021.

But after adjusting for an annual rate of inflation of 6.8 per cent, the figure was down four per cent from the previous year.

Statistics Canada says lone-parent families in which the parent was under 25 saw the largest decrease, falling 15.1 per cent in constant dollars to $24,690 in 2022.

People that were younger than 25 and not in a census family saw a 12.9 per cent drop to $17,650 in 2022.

Couple families younger than 25 dropped nine per cent to $45,070 in 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 2.1% in June at $69.6B
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales down 2.1% in June at $69.6B

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.1 per cent to $69.6 billion in June, as…

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales down 0.6% in June
Ontario News

Statistics Canada reports wholesale sales down 0.6% in June

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says wholesale sales, excluding petroleum, petroleum products, and other hydrocarbons and excluding oilseed…

Statistics Canada says country posted merchandise trade surplus for June
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says country posted merchandise trade surplus for June

OTTAWA — Canada posted a merchandise trade surplus of $638 million in June as exports of crude oil…