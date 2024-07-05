Statistics Canada to release jobs report for June today

July 5, 2024 at 8 h 00 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Statistics Canada to release jobs report for June today

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada will release its latest reading on the job market today.

The agency is set to publish its labour force survey for June later this morning.

The Canadian economy added 27,000 jobs in May as the unemployment rate rose to 6.2 per cent.

The overall increase in jobs in May was from part-time employment, which grew even as the number of full-time jobs fell.

The jobs report is a key data point ahead of the next Bank of Canada interest rate decision set for July 24.

The central bank cut its key interest rate last month for the first time since the early days of the pandemic. The bank’s policy interest rate stands at 4.75 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit widened to $1.9B in May
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says merchandise trade deficit widened to $1.9B in May

OTTAWA — Canada's merchandise trade deficit widened to $1.9 billion in May as exports fell to their…

Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports
Ontario News

Economy grew 0.3% in April, Statistics Canada reports

OTTAWA — Canadian economic growth rebounded in April, but early indications suggested it failed to maintain the momentum into May. Statistics…

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent in April to $66.8 billion
Ontario News

Statistics Canada says retail sales rose 0.7 per cent in April to $66.8 billion

OTTAWA — Canadian retail sales rose 0.7 per cent to $66.8 billion in April, helped by higher sales…