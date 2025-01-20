Stellato-Dudek, Deschamps lead Canadian figure skating team for world championships

OTTAWA — World pairs champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps will try to repeat as gold medallists at the upcoming Four Continents and world figure skating championships.

Skate Canada announced most of its team Monday for the world championships to be held from March 24 to 30 in Boston. Canada will send three ice dance teams, three pairs, one man and one woman to the competition.

Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud, and Kelly Ann Laurin and Loucas Éthier round out the pairs teams.

World silver medallists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier aim for gold after capturing their fourth Canadian ice dance title on Sunday in Laval, Que. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha join Alicia Fabbri and Paul Ayer on the ice dance team.

Three-time Canadian champion Madeline Schizas retained Canada’s only women’s spot.

Skate Canada says the men’s selection will be announced at a later date, but national champion Roman Sadovsky, Wesley Chiu and Aleksa Rakic will represent Canada at the Four Continents from Feb. 19 to 23 in Seoul.

The Four Continents is an annual precursor to the world championships involving skaters from non-European countries.

All skaters on Canada’s world-championship roster will compete at Four Continents, along with the men’s selections and women’s skaters Sara-Maude Dupuis and Katherine Medland Spence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2025.