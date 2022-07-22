Steven Spielberg heading to TIFF for first time with ‘The Fabelmans’

July 22, 2022 at 17 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
David Friend, The Canadian Press
Steven Spielberg heading to TIFF for first time with ‘The Fabelmans’

TORONTO — Steven Spielberg is coming to the Toronto International Film Festival.

Organizers say the 75-year-old Hollywood director will make his first-ever appearance at the fest with his semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” starring Michelle Williams, Paul Dano and Vancouver-born Seth Rogen.

The 20th century coming-of-age tale draws from Spielberg’s youth growing up in Arizona with the story of a young man, played by Gabriel LaBelle, who learns of a shattering family secret just as he discovers the power of cinema.

Spielberg co-wrote “The Fabelmans,” his first screenwriting effort since 2001’s sci-fi epic “A.I. Artificial Intelligence.” He worked alongside frequent collaborator Tony Kushner, who wrote “Munich,” “Lincoln” and “West Side Story.”

Each of those films launched significant awards campaigns upon their release but all of them skipped premieres at TIFF, one of the biggest launch pads for Oscar consideration.

TIFF is set this year for Sept. 8 to 18, while “The Fabelmans” will make its way to movie theatres in late November.

Organizers at TIFF have been handing out morsels of this year’s film slate over the past several weeks, most recently announcing that Harry Styles drama “My Policeman” will make its world premiere.

Other recent film announcements include “The Woman King,” starring Viola Davis, the ensemble whodunit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” and “Brother,” Clement Virgo’s adaptation of a coming-of-age novel set in Toronto’s hip-hop scene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 22, 2022.

Share this article
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Kitchener hospital delays some elective surgeries after staff COVID cases, exposures

KITCHENER, Ont. — A hospital in Kitchener, Ont., says it's postponing some elective surgeries and temporarily…

Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees
Ontario News

Deborah Cox, Heather Reisman, Lionel Conacher among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

TORONTO — R&B vocal powerhouse Deborah Cox, retail executive Heather Reisman and the late multi-faceted…