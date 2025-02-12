Storylines galore as Toronto Blue Jays kick off spring training in Florida

DUNEDIN — Question marks hover over the Toronto Blue Jays as the team kicks off spring training Thursday when pitchers and catchers hold their first official workout at the club’s player development complex.

Here’s a look at five storylines to watch as preparations begin for the pre-season opener on Feb. 22 against the New York Yankees.

VLADDY FUTURE

Slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the homegrown face of the franchise, is set to become a free agent this fall unless he signs a contract extension with the Blue Jays.

He has said he’s willing to negotiate a long-term deal but only until he reports for training camp. While many players arrive early, the first full-squad workout doesn’t come until Tuesday.

The Blue Jays appear to have money to spend as they were reportedly among the finalists for superstar outfielder Juan Soto, who signed a 15-year deal worth US$765 million with the New York Mets.

Guerrero, if he remains unsigned beyond this season, may be the biggest free-agent name available in the fall. The 25-year-old first baseman hit .323 last year with 30 homers and 103 RBIs.

WIN NOW

The Blue Jays are in win-now mode with a roster that has a competitive window that’s open now but might not be for much longer.

An aging rotation anchored by Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios, Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer will need to stay healthy and consistent for the team to bounce back after a 74-88 showing in 2024.

Bowden Francis and Yariel Rodriguez are the best bets for the fifth spot while Alek Manoah (elbow) is hoping to return sometime this summer.

BOSS ROSS

The knives were out for general manager Ross Atkins at times during the off-season as the Blue Jays repeatedly came up short in landing big-name talent.

The acquisition of Triple-A outfielder Myles Straw to add international bonus pool space — only to see Japanese star Roki Sasaki sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers — came at a reported cost of just over $10 million in salary commitments.

Toronto Star baseball columnist Mike Wilner called it a “sensational screw-up” and a “fireable offence.” Toronto Sun columnist Steve Simmons said Atkins and team president Mark Shapiro must be sacked before the franchise becomes irrelevant.

Atkins did land slugger Anthony Santander on a five-year deal worth $92.5 million. Other notable free-agent signings include Scherzer (one year, $15.5 million) and relievers Jeff Hoffman (three years, $33 million) and Yimi Garcia (two years, $15 million).

BULLPEN MAKEOVER

Toronto’s bullpen was a weak point in 2024 due to a combination of underperformance and injuries.

Longtime closer Jordan Romano of Markham, Ont., was non-tendered in the off-season. The ninth-inning role will likely be filled by Hoffman, who’s coming off an all-star campaign with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Reports said the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves were also interested in Hoffman but contract talks fell through due to concerns about his throwing shoulder. Hoffman said the flagged physicals were a surprise to him and that he has no concerns.

Garcia, Chad Green and Erik Swanson are also expected to be used in high-leverage situations.

BO KNOWS

Like Guerrero, shortstop Bo Bichette is also entering the final year of his contract with the Blue Jays.

The homegrown infielder had a down year in 2024 after three straight seasons where he hit at least 20 homers each year and had a batting average around the .300 mark.

Bichette was limited to 81 games last season due to injuries. He hit just four homers and had career lows with a .225 average, .277 on-base percentage and .599 OPS (OBP plus slugging).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.