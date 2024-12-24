Student charged, firearms seized after threats against Ontario school: police

December 23, 2024 at 21 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
Student charged, firearms seized after threats against Ontario school: police

Police say a Toronto-area high school student is facing charges after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school and cause harm.

York Regional Police say officers attended an unnamed high school after the alleged threat was made last Wednesday.

The force says police carried out a search warrant at the suspect’s residence and seized a number of firearms.

The youth has been charged with uttering threats and possession of a restricted firearm without a licence.

Police say officers conducted a violent threat risk assessment after the suspect was removed from the school and no longer posed a threat.

Police are asking anyone with information that might help the investigation to come forward.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2024.

