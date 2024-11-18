Study: More Canadian girls playing in organized sports, but still lagging behind boys

November 18, 2024 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Study: More Canadian girls playing in organized sports, but still lagging behind boys

TORONTO — A new study shows that more Canadian girls are participating in organized sports, but they are still lagging behind boys.

The Rally Report was commissioned by Canadian Women & Sport and done by IMI Consulting.

More than 5,000 Canadians, including 2,000 girls and women, responded to the study.

The report shows that 63 per cent of Canadian girls play organized sports weekly, compared to 68 per cent of boys.

Despite this, nearly four in ten girls are still missing out on the benefits of sport, a number that rises to five in ten by age 16.

Adolescence and the middle teenage years seem to take a toll on girls’ participation in sports with the report finding that dropout rates increase at age 16 and accelerate through their late teens, with more than one in five leaving sport during adolescence.

The report found a few reasons why dropout rates surge in girls’ teen years.

Two in five girls report that comments about their appearance, clothing, or religious attire impact their participation in sport.

One in two girls said participating in sport positively influences their body image, though one in three report that comments about their bodies undermine their confidence.

Nearly one in two girls aged 13 to 18 feel that their menstrual cycle impacts their participation in sport.

Canadian Women & Sport is a national non-profit with a 43-year history of work as the leading voice and authority on women and sport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Canada’s Savannah Grewal eager to improve after re-earning LPGA Tour card
Ontario News

Canada’s Savannah Grewal eager to improve after re-earning LPGA Tour card

Canada's Savannah Grewal has re-earned her LPGA Tour card for 2025 and will take plenty of lessons into…