Sudden closure of Ontario retirement home leaves families scrambling to find new care

A provincial regulator has stepped in to help residents find new accommodations after a Norwich, Ont., retirement home gave just over two weeks’ notice of its closure.

The Retirement Home Regulatory Authority said the abrupt closure of Trillium Care Norwich contravenes the Retirement Homes Act, which requires a 120-day notice to residents.

“Our priority is the protection of the home’s 18 residents and we continue to use all our regulatory powers to ensure their safety and well-being,” Raymond Chan, a spokesman for the regulator, said in a statement.

The retirement home in the community south of Woodstock, Ont., sent an email to clients on Oct. 25 saying it would be abruptly closing on Nov. 11 and urged those affected to contact Ontario Health at Home.

“Due to an emergency lack of financial resources necessary to sustain daily operations, we must close the facility. This decision was not made lightly, and every effort was explored to prevent this outcome,” Davyd Yushkin, the home’s manager, wrote in an email to residents.

The owner of the retirement home declined to comment when reached by The Canadian Press.

Chan said the regulator understands the impact on the home’s residents and is working to help them find new care and ensure they are able to access emergency resources.

“These situations are very infrequent,” he added.

Family members have been voicing their frustration over the sudden closure and the scramble to find new homes for their loved ones.

Miranda Guitard said her husband’s grandmother moved to the home in May after being diagnosed with dementia. She said there were red flags soon after, including a sudden rent increase and missing paperwork.

Guitard is urging families who are researching retirement homes to get as much information as possible and also learn about the Retirement Home Regulatory Authority.

“Find out where you’re sending your family member,” she said.

“Just because it’s a retirement home and there’s nurses and (support) staff there and it looks like this wonderful space, it can end up not being a good experience.”

Guitard said her family is also anxious about the status of a police investigation into alleged fraud committed at the retirement home.

Ontario Provincial Police said there’s an ongoing probe involving a retirement residence in Norwich, but they did not publicly identify the home.

The OPP said in August that “multiple victims” at a retirement home are alleged to have lost a total of over $50,000.

The Trillium Care Norwich building was also listed for sale in April 2024 for $2 million, with assurances the tenant would sign a five-year lease, according to a Realtor for the listing who said the property is still on the market.

Raymond Cho, Ontario’s minister for seniors and accessibility, said in a statement that his thoughts are with the residents affected by the sudden closure and that they “deserve to live with dignity and respect.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2024.