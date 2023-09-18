Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley discharged from hospital after pneumonia bout: wife

TORONTO — Deryck Whibley, the lead singer of pop-punk band Sum 41, is back home after being hospitalized with a case of pneumonia.

The musician’s wife Ari posted an Instagram update over the weekend saying Whibley was discharged after responding well to medical treatment.

She says he’s now under the care of both her and his mother, who is a registered nurse.

Days earlier, Ari used her Instagram account to share with fans that Whibley spent a night in the emergency room with a case of pneumonia, sidelining plans to spend their eight-year wedding anniversary in Chicago.

While he was in the hospital, she wrote that doctors told them “a lot of strain on his heart” could lead to possible heart failure.

The 43-year-old has faced other major health issues in the past. In 2014, he was placed in a medically induced coma after his alcoholism led to severe damage of his liver and kidneys.

“This is obviously not our first time in a situation like this but it brings back a lot of really difficult memories seeing him back in a hospital bed connected to wires and IVs,” Ari wrote in the first post.

“I know how strong he is because I have witnessed what he has been able to overcome but that doesn’t make it any easier to see.”

In her update, she wrote that the strain on his heart and lungs has improved and he is now able to breathe without as much pain.

Sum 41 announced in May they would disband after 27 years together. The Ajax, Ont.-founded act plans to wind up once their album “Heaven x Hell” is out. So far, the album does not have a release date.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.