Summaries of cabinet documents on foreign interference to be disclosed at inquiry

OTTAWA — A federal inquiry says the Liberal government has consented to the public disclosure of summaries of cabinet documents about foreign interference.

Four memorandums to cabinet, generally considered closely held confidences, were provided to the commission of inquiry as part of its terms of reference.

In a statement today, the inquiry says that following extensive discussions, the government has agreed to the public release of summaries of those memos, which will be entered into evidence during the commission’s current hearings.

The memorandums in question had been previously provided to David Johnston, who looked into foreign interference last year as the government’s special rapporteur.

The inquiry says today the government has also twice expanded the commission’s access to cabinet secrets.

Commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue says the inquiry has been granted an extraordinary degree of access to both classified material and information subject to cabinet confidence.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.