Sun Life Financial earns $237 million in fourth quarter

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says it earned $237 million in its fourth quarter.

That’s down from $512 million a year earlier.

The insurance company says diluted earnings per share were 41 cents, down from $1.28 during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Sun Life says underlying net income for the quarter was $965 million, down from $983 million a year earlier.

President and CEO Kevin Strain said the company’s earnings were affected by market conditions, as well as an impairment in its Vietnam business.

However, he said Sun Life saw strong underlying net income in Asia and Canada last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)