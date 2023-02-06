Sun Life Financial names Joe Natale to board of directors

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says it has named former Rogers Communications chief executive Joe Natale to its board of directors.

The insurance company says he will join the board as of Tuesday.

Natale left Rogers in November 2021 after a fight for control over the company that pitted members of the Rogers family against one another.

He was replaced by Tony Staffieri, who had been chief financial officer at Rogers.

Natale had been chief executive at Telus Corp. before joining Rogers.

He holds board positions with the Home Capital Group and the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF, TSX:RCI.B, TSX:T)