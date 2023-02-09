Sun Life Financial reports net income of $951 million for Q4 2022

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says its net income in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $951 million, down 12 per cent from a year earlier.

Earnings per share were $1.62, down from $1.83 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Earnings for the full year were $3.1 billion, down 22 per cent from 2021.

Sun Life says insurance sales were $1.8 billion in the fourth quarter, up from $1.6 billion a year earlier.

The company saw net income for its Canadian business segment grow three per cent to $367 million in the fourth quarter.

The company says its decrease in net income primarily reflected an unfavourable market as well as the costs of integrating DentaQuest, a recent acquisition.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)