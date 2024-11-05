Sun Life Financial sees third-quarter earnings rise to $1.35 billion

November 4, 2024 at 23 h 02 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Sun Life Financial sees third-quarter earnings rise to $1.35 billion

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says it earned $1.35 billion in the third quarter.

That’s up from $871 million during the same quarter last year.

The insurance company says diluted earnings per share were $2.33, up from $1.48 during the third quarter of 2023.

Sun Life says underlying net income for the quarter was $1.02 billion, up from $930 million a year earlier.

The company says the higher income was driven by strong business growth in group and individual benefits as well as higher fee income in several areas.

Sun Life increased its dividend by three cents to 84 cents per common share.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Bank of Canada The…

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
Ontario News

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week: Macklem on the…

Rogers to sell minority stake in portion of backhaul infrastructure to pay down debt
Ontario News

Rogers to sell minority stake in portion of backhaul infrastructure to pay down debt

TORONTO — Rogers Communications Inc. is selling a minority stake in a portion of its wireless network…