Sun Life Financial sees third-quarter earnings rise to $1.35 billion

TORONTO — Sun Life Financial Inc. says it earned $1.35 billion in the third quarter.

That’s up from $871 million during the same quarter last year.

The insurance company says diluted earnings per share were $2.33, up from $1.48 during the third quarter of 2023.

Sun Life says underlying net income for the quarter was $1.02 billion, up from $930 million a year earlier.

The company says the higher income was driven by strong business growth in group and individual benefits as well as higher fee income in several areas.

Sun Life increased its dividend by three cents to 84 cents per common share.

