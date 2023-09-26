Superstar Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week

September 26, 2023 at 13 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Superstar Carrie Underwood to perform during Grey Cup week

HAMILTON — The star power of the ’23 Grey Cup won’t be limited to just the players on the field.

Country superstar Carrie Underwood will perform Nov. 17 as part of the Grey Cup Music Festival, the Hamilton organizing committee announced Tuesday.

The Grey Cup game will be held at Tim Hortons Field on Nov. 19.

Underwood’s performance will be at Hamilton’s FirstOntario Centre.

The Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival will run from Nov. 16-19 and feature both free and ticketed events. Underwood’s appearance in Hamilton will be her first since 2016.

Underwood, who is married to former NHL player Mike Fisher, has won eight Grammy Awards and 16 ACM Awards, including three for entertainer of the year. She’s the first female to win twice and only female to receive it three times. Underwood also holds the record for most CMT honours with 25.

She also performs the introduction to Sunday Night Football, which she has since 2013.

Underwood has sold over 85 million records worldwide and recorded 28 No. 1 singles (14 of which she co-wrote).

Pre-sale access to tickets for all Built in the Hammer Grey Cup Music Festival concerts will be open first for all Grey Cup ticket holders. Tickets to Underwood’s concert will go on sale to the general public Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. ET.

“Hamilton and the surrounding region represent more than our industrial roots,” Matt Afinec, president/CEO, Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group, said in a statement. “There is also a love of artistic pursuits here, including a deep devotion to music of all types.

“Combining a music festival with a football festival is our way of signalling that we want to celebrate all that Hamilton is today,”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal
Ontario News

Unifor contract talks with General Motors begin after workers ratify Ford deal

TORONTO — Contract talks between Unifor and General Motors Canada begin today. The negotiations cover…

Neve Campbell on her ballet past, Karen Kain and the need for change in dance world
Ontario News

Neve Campbell on her ballet past, Karen Kain and the need for change in dance world

TORONTO — Dancer-turned-actress Neve Campbell says she hopes her documentary about the National Ballet…