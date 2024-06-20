Support workers at school of six-year-old boy who died after being hit by bus

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Mental health and spiritual support workers are at the school of a six-year-old boy who died after being hit by a school bus in Vaughan, Ont.

Mark Brosens, a spokesperson with the York Catholic District School Board, says the workers are available to anyone who needs support after the boy’s death on Wednesday.

Brosens says the boy’s family has asked for privacy.

York Regional Police say they responded to reports of a child being hit by a school bus on Wednesday morning in the community of Kleinburg.

They say the bus was picking up children for school at the time and the bus driver remained at the scene following the collision.

Police say they are working on a “full and complete” investigation and a determination on laying charges will only be made after the investigation has concluded.

They are asking witnesses and anyone with dashcam or surveillance video to come forward, saying even the smallest bit of information can be very important to investigators.

An online fundraising page to support the family describes the boy who died as “a cherished son, brother, grandson and nephew.”

The page – created by Re/Max Premier Inc, where a grandparent of the boy works – says the six-year-old “will always be remembered as a happy little boy who lit up the lives of everyone who was lucky enough to have known him.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

