Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear dispute about Nova Scotia teacher contract

June 20, 2024 at 15 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Supreme Court of Canada won’t hear dispute about Nova Scotia teacher contract

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not delve into a dispute between Nova Scotia and its teachers union that stretches back several years.

The province’s Supreme Court ruled two years ago that a four-year contract imposed in a 2017 law, known as Bill 75, was significantly worse than a tentative agreement Nova Scotia Teachers Union members had earlier rejected.

The court said that at best, Bill 75 was an overzealous but misguided attempt at fiscal responsibility.

It concluded the law violated the Charter guarantee of freedom of association, which the Supreme Court of Canada has said protects the right to collective bargaining on fundamental workplace issues.

However, the court did not grant any additional remedy, prompting the teachers union to take its case to the provincial Court of Appeal.

The challenge was dismissed last year, and the union then asked the Supreme Court of Canada for a hearing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Supreme Court won’t hear bid by families of victims to enforce ruling against Iran
Ontario News

Supreme Court won’t hear bid by families of victims to enforce ruling against Iran

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear an appeal from victims' families who are trying…

Supreme Court upholds sexual assault conviction, affirms refusal of evidence
Ontario News

Supreme Court upholds sexual assault conviction, affirms refusal of evidence

OTTAWA — A man found guilty of sexually assaulting his long-time partner was properly denied a chance…

Supreme Court rules Ford government doesn’t have to disclose mandate letters
Ontario News

Supreme Court rules Ford government doesn’t have to disclose mandate letters

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's government can keep marching orders to cabinet ministers confidential, the…