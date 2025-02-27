Supreme Court will not hear constitutional challenges of Canada’s no-fly regime

February 27, 2025 at 15 h 51 min
Reading time: 30 s
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Supreme Court will not hear constitutional challenges of Canada’s no-fly regime

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will not hear constitutional challenges of the no-fly regime from two men who were prevented from boarding flights in Vancouver.

The federal government is responsible for screening passengers against the Secure Air Travel Act watchlist, commonly known as the no-fly list.

Federal officials inform air carriers when a passenger requires additional screening or is prohibited outright from boarding a flight.

Bhagat Singh Brar and Parvkar Singh Dulai unsuccessfully challenged the system in Federal Court on constitutional grounds.

The court concluded the government had reasonable grounds to suspect the men might travel by air to commit terrorism.

The Federal Court of Appeal dismissed their appeals last year, prompting them to take their cases to the Supreme Court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27, 2025.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Top court to review ruling that said N.B. lieutenant-governor need not be bilingual
Ontario News

Top court to review ruling that said N.B. lieutenant-governor need not be bilingual

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada will review a lower court ruling that said New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor…