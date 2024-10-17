Supreme Court won’t hear spy service analyst’s appeal over discrimination case

October 17, 2024 at 14 h 10 min
Reading time: 1 min
Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Supreme Court won’t hear spy service analyst’s appeal over discrimination case

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada has refused to hear the case of a Canadian Security Intelligence Service employee who filed a discrimination lawsuit against the spy agency.

In March, the Federal Court of Appeal upheld a ruling that found Sameer Ebadi should have followed the internal grievance procedures available to him.

In the initial ruling, Federal Court Justice Henry Brown said the court lacked jurisdiction to address Ebadi’s statement of claim filed in January 2020.

Ebadi, who uses a pseudonym due to the sensitive nature of his intelligence work, is on long-term disability leave.

He is a practising Muslim who fled to Canada from a repressive Middle Eastern country and began working as a CSIS analyst in the Prairie region over two decades ago.

His claim says he was passed over for promotion despite an excellent work record, and that he suffered bullying, emotional and physical abuse, discrimination and religious persecution from fellow employees.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Filming ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ was ‘a Canadian experience,’ show’s star says
Ontario News

Filming ‘What We Do in The Shadows’ was ‘a Canadian experience,’ show’s star says

Matt Berry has spent six years playing a suburban New York vampire but he will forever associate "What…