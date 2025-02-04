Survey: Nearly half of Ontarians planning to watch Super Bowl will bet on game

TORONTO — It’s sports betting’s biggest event and the Responsible Gambling Council expects Super Bowl LIX will live up to that billing Sunday night.

According to a survey conducted by Leger for the RGC that was released Tuesday, 63 per cent of Ontarians plan to watch the Kansas City Chiefs chase a record third straight NFL title in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Additionally, 48 per cent of respondents said they would place a wager on the contest.

The online survey of 1,147 Ontario adults, conducted between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6, 2024, also indicates 35 per cent have placed a bet after seeing a gambling ad online or on television. And that number is higher among populations the RGC identifies as at risk for problem gambling, including people under 44 years of age (42 per cent) and Black, Indigenous, and people of colour (44 per cent).

A significant 67 per cent believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes, especially men between 18 and 44 (70 per cent). Thirty-six per cent report having bet more than they can afford to lose in the last 12 months.

The survey also shows that 50 per cent of Ontarians will bet online with a sportsbook, 30 per cent with family and friends, 27 per cent on sport-based lottery tickets, and 20 per cent in a pool.

Fifty-five per cent say they’ll bet $100 or less while 19 per cent will wager between $101 and $500. Eight per cent will put down over $500.

“Gambling is random but your plan shouldn’t be,” said Sarah McCarthy, the RGC’s chief executive officer. “Perceived knowledge of the game, persuasive advertising, and substance use can all influence how we gamble.

“A smart plan includes being mindful of the illusion of control and remembering that even with sports expertise, understanding the game, players or stats won’t boost your chances of predicting a random outcome.”

The RGC is an independent, non-profit organization whose mandate is reducing gambling risks through awareness and improved safeguards. The survey couldn’t be assigned a margin of error because online studies aren’t considered truly random samples.

Eighteen per cent of respondents said they will bet because their favourite team or player is playing, while 10 per cent aim to recoup last year’s losses. Fifty-two per cent will wager while consuming mind-altering substances, with 86 per cent planning to drink alcohol.

Men are slightly more likely to bet than women, with 49 per cent compared to 45 per cent. Those 45 and older are also more likely to wager than those aged 18-44, with 52 per cent versus 45 per cent.

Thirty-six per cent of those surveyed feel they may have a gambling problem.

All regulated sportsbook websites have responsible gambling features and 25 per cent of those who’ll use them to bet during the Super Bowl will read online information about the odds of winning. Twenty-three per cent will use money limit tools while 20 per cent will implement cooling-off periods.

However, 33 per cent have no plans to use any responsible gambling features.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2025.