Suspect dead after interaction with police officers in Aurora, SIU notified

York Regional Police say they notified the Special Investigations Unit after a suspect died following an interaction with police officers in Aurora Wednesday night.

Police responded to reports of an ongoing break-and-enter in the St. John’s Side Road and Bayview Avenue area before 8 p.m.

The officers were immediately confronted by a male suspect on the scene.

The interaction led to the suspect’s death, and the public was asked to avoid the area.

There was an increased police presence, but no threat to public safety was reported.

Separately, the SIU said they’re investigating a fatal shooting in Aurora, and further details will be made available soon.

