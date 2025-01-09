Suspect in 2022 shooting deaths of two men arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police say a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men three years ago has been arrested.

The 34-year-old from Peel Region faces two counts of second-degree murder and firearms-related charges.

Two men in their 20s, both from Mississauga, Ont., died after a shooting in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke on Jan. 3, 2022.

Police said at the time that a woman was also found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.