Suspect in 2022 shooting deaths of two men arrested: Toronto police

January 8, 2025 at 21 h 52 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Suspect in 2022 shooting deaths of two men arrested: Toronto police

Toronto police say a suspect in the shooting deaths of two men three years ago has been arrested.

The 34-year-old from Peel Region faces two counts of second-degree murder and firearms-related charges.

Two men in their 20s, both from Mississauga, Ont., died after a shooting in the Toronto suburb of Etobicoke on Jan. 3, 2022.

Police said at the time that a woman was also found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Suspect in New Year’s Eve double slaying in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting
Ontario News

Suspect in New Year’s Eve double slaying in Halifax was wanted in Toronto shooting

HALIFAX — Halifax police say the 39-year-old man who allegedly killed a woman and her father on New…

Two more suspects charged in 2023 shooting that killed Toronto man
Ontario News

Two more suspects charged in 2023 shooting that killed Toronto man

TORONTO — Toronto police say they have arrested two more suspects in a 2023 shooting that killed a…

Toronto police officer dies while on duty after suspected medical episode
Ontario News

Toronto police officer dies while on duty after suspected medical episode

TORONTO — Toronto police say one of their officers died while on duty Thursday after experiencing a…