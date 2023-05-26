Suspect in custody, victim recovering following afternoon stabbing in St. Catharines

May 26, 2023 at 7 h 22 min
Reading time: 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

SAINT CATHARINES, Ont. — One man has been arrested and another is recovering from stab wounds following an attack on the Merritt Trail in St. Catharines Thursday afternoon.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the trail near Martindale Road and Erion Road just before 3:30 p.m., where officers found a 47-year-old man with stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital, and has since been released to recover at home.

A 56-year-old suspect was arrested at a home in the Vansickle Road North area near Barton Street shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Richard Frank Stephen is charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Ontario News

Peel police say ‘prolific violent offender’ considered armed and dangerous

Peel Regional Police are looking for a federal parolee who they say is a "prolific violent offender"…

Toronto mayoral candidates spar over budget deficit, affordable housing at debate
Ontario News

Toronto mayoral candidates spar over budget deficit, affordable housing at debate

TORONTO — The six leading candidates in Toronto's mayoral election held their fourth debate in 48 hours…