August 22, 2024 at 17 h 01 min
The Canadian Press
Suspect in London, Ont., homicide arrested in Halifax, police say

LONDON, ONTARIO — Police say a man wanted in a London, Ont., homicide was arrested in Halifax over the weekend.

London police say the charges relate to an incident that took place on July 20 and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

They say the injured man later died in hospital.

A 19-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.

Police say a second suspect – a 30-year-old man – has now been brought back to London to face the same charges, as well as an additional count of assault with a weapon.

He was due in court Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.

