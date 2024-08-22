Suspect in London, Ont., homicide arrested in Halifax, police say

LONDON, ONTARIO — Police say a man wanted in a London, Ont., homicide was arrested in Halifax over the weekend.
London police say the charges relate to an incident that took place on July 20 and left a man with life-threatening injuries.
They say the injured man later died in hospital.
A 19-year-old suspect was arrested earlier this month and charged with second-degree murder and assault with a weapon.
Police say a second suspect – a 30-year-old man – has now been brought back to London to face the same charges, as well as an additional count of assault with a weapon.
He was due in court Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 22, 2024.