Suspect in Toronto murder arrested in the United Kingdom

TORONTO — A man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old man in Toronto has been found and arrested in the United Kingdom.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets in the early morning hours of May 22 for unknown trouble.

They say officers found a man lying on the ground at the back of a building with injuries, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead days later.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga, Ont.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for a 24-year-old man from Toronto

Police say the suspect was found and arrested in Luton, England on Aug. 19 and is being held there pending extradition to Canada, where he will face a charge of first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.