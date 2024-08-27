Suspect in Toronto murder arrested in the United Kingdom

August 27, 2024 at 14 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Suspect in Toronto murder arrested in the United Kingdom

TORONTO — A man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a 30-year-old man in Toronto has been found and arrested in the United Kingdom.

Toronto police say officers were called to the area of Isabella and Jarvis streets in the early morning hours of May 22 for unknown trouble.

They say officers found a man lying on the ground at the back of a building with injuries, and he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead days later.

Police have identified the victim as 30-year-old Jesse Tubbs of Mississauga, Ont.

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for a 24-year-old man from Toronto

Police say the suspect was found and arrested in Luton, England on Aug. 19 and is being held there pending extradition to Canada, where he will face a charge of first-degree murder.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Police urge suspect in deaths of two Toronto women to surrender
Ontario News

Police urge suspect in deaths of two Toronto women to surrender

Toronto police are urging the suspect in the murders of two women who were found dead in a home last week to surrender. Police say…

The charges against the Toronto suspect relate to online propaganda, RCMP say
Ontario News

The charges against the Toronto suspect relate to online propaganda, RCMP say

TORONTO — The RCMP say they've laid terror charges against a person in Toronto after a lengthy national…

Parliamentary committee to probe how Toronto terror suspect was admitted to Canada
Ontario News

Parliamentary committee to probe how Toronto terror suspect was admitted to Canada

OTTAWA — A House of Commons committee will investigate how a man who is now facing terror charges was…