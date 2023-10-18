Sweden’s Niklas Edin tops American John Shuster 9-4 at Grand Slam’s Tour Challenge

NIAGARA FALLS, Ont. — Reigning Olympic champion Niklas Edin earned his first win at the HearingLife Tour Challenge on Wednesday with a 9-4 victory over American John Shuster.

The veteran Swede, who dropped his round-robin opener a day earlier, scored a deuce in the sixth end and added three more points in the seventh.

In other early games, Italy’s Joel Retornaz beat Winnipeg’s Reid Carruthers 4-2 and Japan’s Riku Yanagisawa edged Calgary’s Kevin Koe 6-5.

Ross Whyte topped reigning world champion Bruce Mouat 6-3 in a battle of Scottish rinks.

Three more draws were scheduled for later in the day.

Play continues through Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.