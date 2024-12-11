Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Northern Star Award after dominant Paris Olympics

December 10, 2024 at 19 h 06 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Swimmer Summer McIntosh wins Northern Star Award after dominant Paris Olympics

TORONTO — Swimmer Summer McIntosh has won the Northern Star Award as Canada’s athlete of the year after a dominant performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 18-year-old from Toronto won three gold medals in Paris, becoming the first Canadian athlete to accomplish that feat at an Olympic Games, summer or winter.

She set Olympic records in both the 200-metre medley and 200 butterfly and also won gold in the 400 medley. She added a silver in the 400 freestyle.

The Northern Star Award is given out annually by the Toronto Star and is voted on by sports journalists from across Canada. McIntosh was announced as the winner shortly after she won the 400-metre freestyle in a world-record time at the short-course world championships in Budapest, Hungary.

It’s the ninth time a swimmer has won the award and the first since Penny Oleksiak in 2016.

Basketball star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who won the award last year, NHL superstar Connor McDavid, hammer throw gold medallist Ethan Katzberg and Professional Women’s Hockey League leading scorer Natalie Spooner were the other finalists.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 10, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto had modest impact on Ontario economy: TD report
Ontario News

Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto had modest impact on Ontario economy: TD report

TORONTO — Taylor Swift's concerts in Toronto boosted recreation and entertainment spending in Ontario…