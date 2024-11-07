Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi steps down to pursue other opportunities

TORONTO — Ahmed El-Awadi is stepping down as the chief executive officer of Swimming Canada.

The governing body said Wednesday that El-Awadi is leaving to pursue other opportunities and spend more time with family.

El-Awadi joined Swimming Canada as CEO in 2013. He had been on a personal leave of absence since May 25, 2023.

Canada has become a consistent medal contender in the pool on his watch, particularly on the women’s side.

Toronto’s Summer McIntosh was one of the big stars of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris with four medals (three gold, one silver).

She has also won seven long-course world championship medals (four gold, one silver, three bronze) among other hardware.

Other swimmers to flourish since 2013 include Toronto’s Penny Oleksiak (six Olympic medals, including one gold), Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., (three Olympic medals, including one gold, seven short-course world titles) and Kylie Masse of LaSalle, Ont., (five Olympic medals, three world titles).

“We commend Ahmed on what he has accomplished with Swimming Canada over the course of his 11-year tenure,” Swimming Canada past president Mary C. Lyne said in a release.

“During his time with us, Ahmed was a key contributor to the success of Swimming Canada, growing the organization from a small staff of 10 to a globally recognized leader in swimming.”

Swimming Canada said Suzanne Paulins will continue to serve as acting CEO. Paulins joined Swimming Canada’s staff in 2017 and became a director in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2024.