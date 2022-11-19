Tackling Supply Chain Challenges and Climate Change

OTTAWA – As part of “Marine Day on the Hill” activities, Terence Bowles, President of The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation (SLSMC), joined marine industry partners at meetings with elected officials. Discussions centered on marine shipping in the St. Lawrence Seaway and ways it is helping with global supply chain challenges, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“The Seaway is a vital link in the North American supply chain, and we are uniquely positioned to welcome global trade through a green shipping corridor in the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River. Our system has a 99%+ reliability rate, and we can immediately accommodate increased utilization of the Seaway to make marine transportation more fluid and sustainable,” said Mr. Bowles. “We are the only major maritime route to the heart of the continent and we are ready to partner with government, marine industry stakeholders, as well as rail and trucking partners, to tackle supply chain challenges and climate change.”

Marine shipping is the most energy-efficient way to move essential products, including grain, potash, salt, steel, and liquid bulk, as well as heavy equipment such as wind turbine parts. SLSMC’s actions to reduce its carbon footprint and develop its infrastructure are in line with the recent Transport Canada Green Shipping Corridors Framework, and recommendations made in the National Supply Chain Task Force report. The production of hydro generated power in the Welland Canal allows SLSMC’s Niagara operations to be energy self-sufficient, and supplies power to the Ontario power grid. In the Montreal area, hydroelectricity is produced using our water and is sold to Hydro Quebec.

“Our innovation in new technology, including an advanced traffic management system, will help increase supply chain visibility, enhance vessel transit efficiency while further reducing emissions” said Mr. Bowles. “In addition, SLSMC lands and commercial hubs offer opportunities for industry partners to expand and contribute to the economy and decarbonization.”

SLSMC is making positive impacts on the supply chain and the environment. It is contributing to 21st century transportation networks and is ready to do more.

