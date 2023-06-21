Tammy Sutton-Brown, Rowan Barrett headline Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame class

TORONTO — Tammy Sutton-Brown and Rowan Barrett led Canada’s basketball teams at the 2000 Olympics, have become executives in the sport, and are about to share another honour.

Sutton-Brown and Barrett headlined the 2023 class of the Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame announced Wednesday.

Players Joey Johnson, Alison Lang, Liz Silcott and Greg Wiltjer will also be inducted, as will official Don Cline, in Toronto on July 14.

From a hall-of-fame career at Rutgers to a 12-year career in the WNBA, Sutton-Brown has affected the game at all levels.

As a member of the Canadian women’s team, she led her country at several FIBA international tournaments, including the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Sutton-Brown helped the Indiana Fever win a WNBA championship in 2012.

She holds multiple titles with Raptors 905 since joining the team in 2021: associate basketball, franchise operations, team player development and community director.

“For over two decades, Tammy has dedicated herself to the growth of basketball in this country,” said Raptors 905 vice-president Courtney Charles.

“We are so incredibly proud to see Tammy recognized for her accomplishments at the highest level of Canadian basketball. She has been and continues to be a trailblazer in the sport.”

Barrett represented Canada for 17 years and was men’s team captain in Sydney. He’s now the general manager of the national men’s team.

The Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held at Gladstone House during GLOBL JAM weekend in Toronto.

Inductees have also been invited to attend Saturday night’s Team Canada GLOBL JAM FIVES doubleheader at Mattamy Athletic Centre.

“To our Canadian Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2023 inductees, as well as their family and friends, I’d like to extend my sincerest appreciation for all that you accomplished over each of your careers and for the positive impact you’ve left on the game for all Canadians,” Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett said in a statement.

“Each inductee enshrined this year has a unique and compelling basketball story, and we’re looking forward to honouring and celebrating their contributions.”

Johnson competed in five Paralympic Games over almost two decades wearing the Maple Leaf. He won three gold medals in 2000, 2004, 2012, as well as a silver in 2008.

Lang played for the Canadian women’s team that finished fourth in the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles. She represented her country at several international tournaments and earned bronze medals at the Pan American Games and world championship in 1979.

Silcott was a dominant player in Canadian women’s university basketball.

She led the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds to a 43-3 record, including back-to-back national championships and Canada West championships in 1973 and 1974.

Wiltjer finished second in rebounds in the 1984 Olympic men’s tournament. He also played for Canada in the 1982, 1986 and 1994 world championships.

Cline worked all levels of basketball domestically and internationally during his 40 years as an official. He received his FIBA licence five years after he began officiating in 1970.

He worked two Olympic Games in 1984 in Los Angeles and 1996 in Atlanta, three Olympic qualifying tournaments, three men’s world championships and two women’s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.