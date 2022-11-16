Tatiana Maslany joins crop of Canada’s Walk of Fame 2022 inductees

November 15, 2022 at 19 h 33 min
Reading time: 1 min
Noel Ransome, The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Regina-born actress Tatiana Maslany is joining this year’s crop of inductees in Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Organizers say she is among the outstanding Canadians whose achievements will be cemented with sidewalk stars in Toronto’s Entertainment District. 

The star of Marvel’s “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” used her platform while promoting the Disney Plus series to draw attention to LGBTQ issues.

She won an Emmy Award and several Canadian Screen Awards for her leading role in the Bell Media/BBC America sci-fi series “Orphan Black.” 

This year’s crop of inductees also include music director Julien Christian Lutz, also known as Director X and R&B vocal singer Deborah Cox, who is the first Black woman to receive the honour in its 44-year history. 

The inductees will be celebrated at an in-person gala at Toronto’s Beanfield Centre on Dec. 3, with a broadcast of the ceremony airing Dec. 17 on CTV. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2022.

