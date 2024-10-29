Tavares helps Maple Leafs snap Jets unbeaten streak with 6-4 road win

WINNIPEG — John Tavares had a hat trick and Max Pacioretty chipped in three assists in a 6-4 Toronto Maple Leafs’ victory Monday that ended the Winnipeg Jets’ reign as the only unbeaten NHL team.

Winnipeg had opened the season with a franchise-record eight consecutive victories (8-1-0).

The Maple Leafs (5-4-1) snapped a three-game winless skid (0-2-1) in front of Winnipeg’s first sellout crowd of the season at Canada Life Centre. Many of the 15,325 fans cheered loudly while sporting Toronto jerseys.

William Nylander had a goal and two assists and Matthew Knies and Morgan Rielly also scored for Toronto. Pacioretty’s helpers came after he was moved from the fourth line to the second for the game.

Anthony Stolarz made 19 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Kyle Connor had a hat trick and added an assist for the Jets, extending his point streak to nine games (nine goals, five assists). That mark set a franchise-record for longest point streak to start a season, which had been held by former captain Blake Wheeler since 2015-16.

Mark Scheifele picked up a goal and assist and Josh Morrissey contributed three assists. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for Winnipeg.

Toronto led 2-0 after the first period and 5-2 heading into the third.

Scheifele recorded his sixth goal at 7:36 to make it 5-3 and Connor fired in his third with 3:47 remaining. Tavares shot one into the empty net with 25 seconds left.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: The hosts dug themselves a 4-0 hole by 3:25 of the second period by displaying some uncharacteristic defensive breakdowns, but it could have been worse if not for their strong special-teams play. They killed off two penalties and Connor scored twice with the man advantage.

Maple Leafs: Toronto pumped in its most goals in a game this season, but all were at even strength. The Leafs’ power play limped into the game at 10 per cent (3-for-30) and came up empty on two chances.

KEY MOMENT

After scoring twice and outshooting the Jets 19-6 in the first period, Winnipeg’s coverage in the slot was loose and Knies fired in a rebound to make it 3-0 just 56 seconds into the second frame.

KEY STAT

The Maple Leafs held the Jets to 23 shots on goal and blocked 18 shots.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday.

Jets: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 28, 2024.