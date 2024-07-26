‘Taylor Swift Way’ coming to Toronto as megastar brings Eras tour to city in November

July 25, 2024 at 20 h 10 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Call it Taylor’s Toronto, at least for a month.

Toronto councillors have voted to temporarily mark a route through the downtown core with signs honouring megastar Taylor Swift when she brings her Eras tour to the city later this year.

A near-unanimous motion that passed Thursday designates a route from the Rogers Centre – where Swift will perform – to Nathan Phillips Square, where city hall is located, as “Taylor Swift Way” for the month of November.

It will be marked with sign toppers and the city will also install a sign at the Rogers Centre calling it “1 Taylor Swift Way” for the month.

Swift is scheduled to play six shows at Toronto’s Rogers Centre across two weekends – from Nov. 14 to 16 and Nov. 21 to 23.

Toronto’s general manager is also set to later report back on the “Swiftonomics” of the concerts, including revenue generated to the municipal, provincial and federal governments

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2024.

